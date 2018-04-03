Heart Walk happening Saturday rain or shine

The American Heart Association (AHA) expects 25,000 walkers to attend the fundraiser event Saturday. Organizers say the walk will happen rain or shine.

RELATED: First Alert Forecast

The Baton Rouge Heart Walk is free and open to the public. The non-competitive, 1-mile and 3.1-mile walk raises funds to support heart disease and stroke research and educational programs in the Baton Rouge area.

CAPITAL AREA HEART WALK

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

LSU Old Front Nine, Southeast Corner Nicholson Extension and Nicholson Drive

Baton Rouge

Register online

IMPORTANT TIMES

Registration: 8 a.m.

Warm-up: 8:45 a.m.

Walk: 9 a.m.

AHA says brisk walking for as little as 30 minutes a day has proven health benefits, such as providing increased energy and circulation, as well as reduced risk of heart disease.

The Heart Walk is designed to help participants understand their critical message, join with others, and generate a renewed commitment to heart-healthy living through walking. Participants are encouraged to not only join the Heart Walk, but also make the commitment to lead a heart-healthy life and become healthy for good.

AHA says they're not only raising funds, they're also raising heartbeats.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.