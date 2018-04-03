American Heart Association hosts Heart Walk

The Baton Rouge Heart Walk is free and open to the public. The non-competitive, 1-mile and 3-mile walk raises funds to support heart disease and stroke research and educational programs in the Baton Rouge area.

CAPITAL AREA HEART WALK

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

LSU Old Front Nine – Baton Rouge

Register online

IMPORTANT TIMES

Registration: 8 a.m.

Warm-up: 8:45 a.m.

Walk: 9 a.m.

The American Heart Association says brisk walking for as little as 30 minutes a day has proven health benefits, such as providing increased energy and circulation, as well as reduced risk of heart disease.

The Heart Walk is designed to help participants understand this critical message, join with others and generate a renewed commitment to heart-healthy living through walking.

