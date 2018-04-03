'Pets N' Paddling' fundraiser scheduled for May 5 at University Lakes

BREC will be hosting its annual pet and family-friendly paddling fundraiser in May to raise money for a local animal rescue organization.

The Pets N’ Paddling scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 at Milford Wampold Memorial Park. The event will benefit the Friends of the Animal organization and its pet adoption program.

Participants who donate at least $10 to Friends of the Animals can take their dog out in a canoe, kayak, or paddle board on the University Lakes.

BREC staff members will provide a “dog wash” station at the park when participants and their pets finish paddling. Human participants must be at least 6 years of age older.

Email BREC Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@brec.org for more information about the event.

For more information about Friends of the Animals visit http://friendsoftheanimalsbr.org/.

