'Pets N' Paddling' fundraiser scheduled for May 5 at University Lakes

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are actively searching a man wanted for attempted murder.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police chief vowed Tuesday to start using some non-traditional ways to address crime in the city. He made his intentions known at a community luncheon centered on police reform.More >>
Days after the Louisiana attorney general decided to not file charges against the officers involved in the Alton Sterling case, one state lawmaker wants to change how those decisions are made.More >>
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for at least two suspects who reportedly burglarized several vehicles in the Monticello subdivision.More >>
A man suspected of possessing child porn was arrested in Baton Rouge Monday.More >>
One person is dead and three others were wounded in a shooting at YouTube's headquarter in San Bruno, CA, Tuesday afternoon, police said.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD, according to the CDC. A new report claims the drugs used to treat the disorder are prescribed more than any other medication in South Carolina.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
An email exchange between Houlihan and Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, seems to indicate the leak was initially dismissed only to be validated a week later, according to KrebsOnSecurity.More >>
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after her 2-month-old daughter was admitted to the hospital for weighing less than her birth weight, according to an official complaint.More >>
