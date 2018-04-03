Crawfish Color Run raises awareness for a cure - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crawfish Color Run raises awareness for a cure

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

An upcoming event for Relay for Life puts the fun in fundraiser with a splash of color and crawfish. The  2.1-mile Crawfish Color run ends with a giant crawfish boil.

3RD ANNUAL CRAWFISH COLOR RUN 

  • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • The Lodges at 777
  • 777 Ben Hur Rd – Baton Rouge

 
 http://crawfishcolorrun.com/#register
Registration is free online. You get a free t-shirt with a donation to Relay for Life.

There are individual prizes and organization prizes of up to $1700 up for grabs on race day.

