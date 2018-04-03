Crawfish Color Run raises awareness for a cure

An upcoming event for Relay for Life puts the fun in fundraiser with a splash of color and crawfish. The 2.1-mile Crawfish Color run ends with a giant crawfish boil.

3RD ANNUAL CRAWFISH COLOR RUN

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lodges at 777

777 Ben Hur Rd – Baton Rouge



http://crawfishcolorrun.com/#register

Registration is free online. You get a free t-shirt with a donation to Relay for Life.

There are individual prizes and organization prizes of up to $1700 up for grabs on race day.

