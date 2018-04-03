Crawfish Color Run raises awareness for a cure

An upcoming event for Relay for Life puts the fun in fundraiser with a splash of color and crawfish. The 2.1-mile Crawfish Color run ends with a giant crawfish boil.
3RD ANNUAL CRAWFISH COLOR RUN
http://crawfishcolorrun.com/#register
Registration is free online. You get a free t-shirt with a donation to Relay for Life.
There are individual prizes and organization prizes of up to $1700 up for grabs on race day.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.