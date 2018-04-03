WANTED: At least two suspects accused of burglarizing vehicles in Monticello area

At least two suspects are wanted for reportedly burglarizing cars in the Monticello neighborhood (Source: EBRSO)

At least two suspects are wanted for reportedly burglarizing cars in the Monticello neighborhood (Source: EBRSO)

At least two suspects are wanted for reportedly burglarizing cars in the Monticello neighborhood (Source: EBRSO)

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for at least two suspects who reportedly burglarized several vehicles in the Monticello subdivision.

On April 3, EBRSO deputies responded to three homes in reference to vehicle burglary calls. The suspects were able to gain entry into the vehicles through unlocked doors.

Surveillance video captured at least two suspects breaking into one vehicle and rummaging through it. Another video recorded the same two suspects pulling on door handles of another vehicle, but they were unable to get inside. One of the suspects was armed with what appears to be a revolver during these burglaries, officials say.

Anyone with information should call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.