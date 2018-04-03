Rotary Club hosts Superhero 5K and shoe drive for Livingston Parish schools

The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish is hosting a Superhero 5K run Saturday, April 7. Proceeds from the event support kids in need in Livingston Parish and the Livingston Parish Public School system.

Aside from participating in the race, you can also sign-up to purchase a new pair of tennis shoes for a little girl or little boy in need. The shoe drive will go into the Livingston Parish School Board shoe vault for kids whose family cannot afford to replace shoes they may have outgrown.

SUPERHERO 5K

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Train Station Park

123 Aspen Square

Denham Springs

The registration fee is $25. Registration ends at 8 a.m. on the morning of the race. You can register in advance online.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.