Three students from Baton Rouge Magnet High earn perfect ACT scores

Three students at Baton Rouge Magnet High School have earned perfect ACT scores.

Robert Chumbley, a junior, Krishna Pochana, a sophomore, and Grace Qian, another sophomore, all scored a 36 on the February ACT. It was their first time taking the test since taking it in 7th grade as part of the Duke TIP program.

On average, less than one tenth of a 1 percent of students to take the test earn a perfect score. In the U.S. in 2016, only 2,235 out of about 2.1 million students who took the test scored a 36. In Louisiana, about 30 students make that perfect score each year.

Baton Rouge Magnet High currently has nine students with perfect scores: two sophomores, three juniors, and four seniors.

Chumbley plays piano in BRMHS Jazz Band and enjoy writing and learning languages.

Pochana is a member of Science Olympiad and Key Club, and also enjoys programming video games.

Qian plays violin and is a member of Beta Club.

