5K and fun run raises awareness for hungry kids

An upcoming 5K and fun run event aims to bring awareness to childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.

FILL A TUMMY 5K & FUN RUN

7 a.m. – noon

Circle Dr. Park

Livingston, LA

The non-profit group, Mighty Moms, is hosting the event as a fundraiser for their Full Tummy Project. You can sign up for the 5K run/walk or the 1-mile fun run. Youth participants ages 5 and under must be accompanied by a registered adult.

5K RUN/WALK

$20 – Livingston Parish students and staff

$30 – Non-students/staff

Free – Youth registration

1-MILE FUN RUN

Free – Youth registration (shirt not included)

$20 – Youth registration (with shirt)

You can register online.

