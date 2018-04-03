5K and fun run raises awareness for hungry kids - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

5K and fun run raises awareness for hungry kids

Source: Mighty Moms Facebook page Source: Mighty Moms Facebook page
LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) -

An upcoming 5K and fun run event aims to bring awareness to childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.

FILL A TUMMY 5K & FUN RUN

  • 7 a.m. – noon
  • Circle Dr. Park 
  • Livingston, LA

The non-profit group, Mighty Moms, is hosting the event as a fundraiser for their Full Tummy Project. You can sign up for the 5K run/walk or the 1-mile fun run.  Youth participants ages 5 and under must be accompanied by a registered adult.

5K RUN/WALK

  • $20 – Livingston Parish students and staff
  • $30 – Non-students/staff
  • Free – Youth registration 

1-MILE FUN RUN

  • Free – Youth registration (shirt not included)
  • $20 – Youth registration (with shirt)

You can register online

