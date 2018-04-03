5K and fun run raises awareness for hungry kids

An upcoming 5K and fun run event aims to bring awareness to childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
FILL A TUMMY 5K & FUN RUN
The non-profit group, Mighty Moms, is hosting the event as a fundraiser for their Full Tummy Project. You can sign up for the 5K run/walk or the 1-mile fun run. Youth participants ages 5 and under must be accompanied by a registered adult.
5K RUN/WALK
1-MILE FUN RUN
You can register online.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.