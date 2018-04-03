BREC to host health & fitness expo

BREC is hosting a health and fitness expo Saturday, April 7 at North Sherwood Forest. Some of LSU’s experts in nutrition, performance and conditioning will be on hand to coach you on health and wellness.
BREC’S HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park - Baton Rouge
3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr. – Baton Rouge
Registration: $10
If you have any questions, call 225-272-9200, ext 557.
