THE INVESTIGATORS: State board's executive director on leave

The executive director and executive assistant for the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners (LSBPSE) are both on paid administrative leave, according to sources.

The 9News Investigators confirmed the board’s executive director and CEO, Fabian Blache III, and the board’s executive assistant, Bridgette Hull, were placed on leave on Thursday, March 29 after the board’s quarterly meeting.

Board members would not answer any questions, including why the two were placed on leave. Sources say an internal investigation is ongoing.

LSBPSE is the regulatory body over the private security industry. The board is appointed by the governor and the selects its own executive director.

Blache was a police officer with the New York Police Department prior to joining the LSBPSE. He has also worked as a criminal investigator at the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and section chief of homeland security at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

