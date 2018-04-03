Health fairs, 5ks and other fitness events happening in April

Several health events are happening across the capital area in April. Here are a few of the events we found happening Saturday, April 7.

HEALTH FAIRS

Spring into Health Fair

9 a.m. – noon

Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church

5352 Ford St. - Baton Rouge

Free



9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park - Baton Rouge

3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr. – Baton Rouge

Registration: $10

5Ks & WALKS

Fill a Tummy 5k hosted by Mighty Moms Full Tummy Project

7 a.m. – noon

Circle Dr. Park - Livingston, LA

Entry fees vary



7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

123 Aspen Sq, - Denham Springs

Race fee: $25 +$2.95 sign-up fee



10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Lodges at 777

777 Ben Hur Rd – Baton Rouge

Free registration

Capital Area Heart Walk hosted by American Heart Association

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

LSU Old Front Nine – Baton Rouge

Register online

HEALTHY EATING

Keto Life Workshop

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge

4914 Constitution Ave. – Baton Rouge

Event is Free

FITNESS

Yoga in the Park hosted by GPOA Social Committee

9 a.m.

BREC’s Goodwood Park

6025 Sevenoaks Ave. – Baton Rouge

Classes are free but donations are accepted

KIDS EVENTS

Barefoot Kid’s Yoga

9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Yoga Rouge

3347 Nicholson Dr. – Baton Rouge

Prices vary

Sign-up online



10 a.m.

Spoga Fitness Center

811 C.M Fagan Dr. – Hammond, LA\

