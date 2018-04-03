Health fairs, 5ks and other fitness events happening in April

Source: LSU Vet School WAFB -
Several health events are happening across the capital area in April. Here are a few of the events we found happening Saturday, April 7.
HEALTH FAIRS
- Spring into Health Fair
9 a.m. – noon
Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church
5352 Ford St. - Baton Rouge
Free
- BREC’s Health & Fitness Expo
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park - Baton Rouge
3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr. – Baton Rouge
Registration: $10
5Ks & WALKS
- Fill a Tummy 5k hosted by Mighty Moms Full Tummy Project
7 a.m. – noon
Circle Dr. Park - Livingston, LA
Entry fees vary
- Superhero 5K hosted by Rotary Club of Livingston
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
123 Aspen Sq, - Denham Springs
Race fee: $25 +$2.95 sign-up fee
- Crawfish Color Run hosted by Relay for Life
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Lodges at 777
777 Ben Hur Rd – Baton Rouge
Free registration
HEALTHY EATING
- Keto Life Workshop
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Embassy Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge
4914 Constitution Ave. – Baton Rouge
Event is Free
FITNESS
- Yoga in the Park hosted by GPOA Social Committee
9 a.m.
BREC’s Goodwood Park
6025 Sevenoaks Ave. – Baton Rouge
Classes are free but donations are accepted
KIDS EVENTS
- Barefoot Kid’s Yoga
9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Yoga Rouge
3347 Nicholson Dr. – Baton Rouge
Prices vary
Sign-up online
- Move it! The Workout Class for Kids
10 a.m.
Spoga Fitness Center
811 C.M Fagan Dr. – Hammond, LA\
