Health fairs, 5ks and other fitness events happening in April

Several health events are happening across the capital area in April. Here are a few of the events we found happening Saturday, April 7.

HEALTH FAIRS

  • Spring into Health Fair
    9 a.m. – noon
    Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church
    5352 Ford St. - Baton Rouge
    Free
     
  • BREC’s Health & Fitness Expo
    9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    BREC’s North Sherwood Forest Community Park - Baton Rouge
    3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr. – Baton Rouge
    Registration: $10

5Ks & WALKS

  • Fill a Tummy 5k hosted by Mighty Moms Full Tummy Project
    7 a.m. – noon
    Circle Dr. Park - Livingston, LA
    Entry fees vary
     
  • Superhero 5K hosted by Rotary Club of Livingston
    7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    123 Aspen Sq, - Denham Springs
    Race fee: $25 +$2.95 sign-up fee
     
  • Crawfish Color Run hosted by Relay for Life
    10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    The Lodges at 777
    777 Ben Hur Rd – Baton Rouge
    Free registration

HEALTHY EATING

  • Keto Life Workshop
    6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    Embassy Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge
    4914 Constitution Ave. – Baton Rouge
    Event is Free

FITNESS

  • Yoga in the Park hosted by GPOA Social Committee
    9 a.m.
    BREC’s Goodwood Park
    6025 Sevenoaks Ave. – Baton Rouge
    Classes are free but donations are accepted

KIDS EVENTS

  • Barefoot Kid’s Yoga
    9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
    Yoga Rouge
    3347 Nicholson Dr. – Baton Rouge
    Prices vary
    Sign-up online
     
  • Move it! The Workout Class for Kids
    10 a.m.
    Spoga Fitness Center
    811 C.M Fagan Dr. – Hammond, LA\

