All-clear given at LSU after gun scare

An all-clear was given on LSU campus Tuesday afternoon, about 45 minutes after an alert was issued about a possible armed subject on the east side of campus.

Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.

The university issued a new alert at 2:15 p.m. saying police “investigated a report of an armed person on campus, secured the area and determined there was no credible threat.”

LSU Media Relations did not release any updated information to news media during the 45-minute window including a possible description of the suspect or his or her direction of travel.

The 1:30 p.m. campus alert said LSU police were searching for an “armed subject” in the area of the parking garage and the Barnes & Noble Bookstore and urged people to use caution.

