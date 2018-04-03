Mayor announces plan to combat sexual assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is trying to fight the problem by convincing women to speak up.

In a news conference Tuesday morning, Broome said she will be holding listening sessions at the end of the month for victims to discuss their cases, and the challenges they have in escaping violence.

"We seek to end the cycle of silence, and change the way we respond to survivors, by choosing to start by believing,” said Mayor Broome.

The city is teaming up with STAR, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, and The Butterfly Society.

"We have to do our part, each and every one of us, to let survivors and victims know, look, there are some great people out here working on the ground for you, we are in this together,” said Twahna Harris, a member of the Butterfly Society.

At the news conference, representatives from STAR and Mayor Broome acknowledged that domestic violence is an issue in the city that they want to improve.

RELATED: DA breaks down domestic violence numbers for Baton Rouge area

Officials with STAR cited poverty and overall violence as factors.

Both the Butterfly Society and STAR provide resources for people who are dealing with domestic violence.

You can visit their official sites here >> STAR l Butterfly Society

ADDITIONAL RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.