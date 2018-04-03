Garden Club strives to make BR Louisiana's cleanest city

Member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation pick up trash for annual competition. (Source: WAFB)

The ladies of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, along with other volunteers, are on a mission to make Baton Rouge the cleanest city in the state.

On Tuesday morning, they picked up litter along Government Street, downtown, Spanish Town, and the LSU area. The Department of Public Works also helped out.

“Our goal is to make all citizens aware of the problem that littler causes, and to make them aware that litter control is a very necessary function,” said Sally Daigle, one of the members of the Garden Club.

The Garden Club has participated in the competition since 1958. Called the Cleanest City Contest, judges will go to cities on Wednesday and select the cleanest city in each congressional district.

Later this Spring, the judges will go back to the top cities, and select the cleanest city in the state.

"It affects tourism,” Daigle said. “Nobody wants to go to a dirty state, you know. And you really appreciate driving along and seeing litter free areas."

DPW is encouraging everyone to pick up their litter, and do their best to keep the city clean.

Baton Rouge has won the state title before, but hasn’t claimed the prize in three years.

