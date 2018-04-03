Second annual ‘Spring into Health’ fair announced

An upcoming health fair encourages you to spring into health. The East Baton Rouge branch of the National Association of University Women is partnering with Greater Beach Grove Missionary Baptist Church to host its Second Annual Community Health Fair to encourage you to step up your health awareness by getting free health screenings.
COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR
The event is free and open to the public. A variety of health resources will be available for attendees.
FREE RESOURCES
This year’s event will also include door prizes. For more information about the health fair, contact organizers by email or call (225) 620-7274.
