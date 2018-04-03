Learn more about Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

The Greater Baton Rouge region is home to Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge, a full-service, 150-bed facility, and 13 Ochsner Health Centers across 5 parishes, including Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge.

13 OCHSNER HEALTH CENTERS IN 5 PARISHES

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

Iberville

Livingston

Tangipahoa

Nearly 2,000 employees serve our patients in the Greater Baton Rouge area, including more than 180 physicians and Advanced Practice Providers whose collective dedication to patient care is recognized for quality excellence by Becker’s Hospital Review, Healthgrades, Truven Health Analytics and Leapfrog. Ochsner Baton Rouge is a part of Ochsner Health System, Louisiana’s largest non-profit healthcare delivery system.

OCHSNER MEDICAL CENTER – BATON ROUGE

2,000 employees

180 physicians & Advanced Practice Providers

Part of Ochsner Health System

Ochsner is the only Louisiana hospital nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a “Best Hospital” across four specialty categories caring for patients from all 50 states and 60 countries worldwide each year.

