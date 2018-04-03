LSU basketball getting top 25 recognition for next season

LSU basketball has the No. 4 rated recruiting class on the way to Baton Rouge and the national media is taking notice.
The Tigers have received a top 20 ranking in several "way-too-early" college basketball polls for the 2018-19 season.
This year the Tigers went 18-15 and 8-10 in the SEC, exceeding preseason predictions.
LSU's "way-too-early" 2018-2019 basketball rankings:
Sporting News: No. 13
Associated Press: No. 18
Yahoo! Sports: No. 19
Sports Illustrated: No. 20
ESPN: No. 20
CBS Sports: No. 21
Head coach Will Wade welcomes 5-star power forwards Emmitt Williams and Nazreon Reid, Scotlandville High School 4-star combo guard Javonte Smart and 4-star forward Darius Days.
Oregon transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams joins the team after sitting out last year.
Tremont Waters returns to LSU for his sophomore season after averaging just under 16 points per game as a freshman.
The future is looking bright for Will Wade and the Tigers!
