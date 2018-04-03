Williams picked as next president of New York Fed

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - John Williams, currently head of the Federal Reserve's regional bank in San Francisco, has been selected to be the next president of the Fed's New York regional bank, considered the most influential position among the central bank's 12 regional banks.
The selection was made by the eligible members of the New York Fed's board of directors and approved by the Fed's board in Washington. Even before the official announcement Tuesday, the choice had generated controversy. Opponents said the search process had failed to come up with a candidate who would diversify the top ranks of the Fed system, which is heavily dominated by white males.
Williams, 55, has spent most of his working life in the Fed system, becoming president of the San Francisco Fed in 2011, succeeding Janet Yellen.
He will succeed William Dudley, who had announced last year that he planned to step down this summer. Dudley's last day will be June 17 and Williams will take over on June 18, the New York Fed said in an announcement.
"After a thorough process, my fellow search committee members and I felt that John best fulfilled the criteria we'd identified as well as the feedback received through our public outreach efforts," said Sara Horowitz, founder of the Freelancers Union and chair of the New York Fed's board of directors and co-chair of the search committee.
Williams said that he was honored to be chosen lead the New York Fed and "represent the diverse needs and economic challenges of all people living and working" in the New York Fed district.
Williams joined the Federal Reserve board in 1994 as a staff economist before moving to the Fed's regional bank in San Francisco in 2002 where he rose to the position of director of research, serving as a top aide to Yellen when she was president of the San Francisco bank. When Yellen was tapped to become Fed vice chair in 2010, Williams was selected to succeed her as president of the San Francisco Fed.
The president of the New York Fed has a permanent vote of the central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which is composed of Fed board members in Washington and the Fed's regional bank presidents. The president of the New York Fed serves as the vice chairman of the panel and has a permanent vote on interest rates while the other 11 regional presidents participate in the discussions but vote on a rotating basis with only four of the other presidents able to vote in any given year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds fans he's not always singing about a partyMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrialMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Bernice King discusses her father, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and his legacy in MemphisMore >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder says the "age of bullies and bigots is not fully behind us" _ despite advances the country has made in the 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King was slain while fighting poverty and racism.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>