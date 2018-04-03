BRG to host free lunch with heart healthy tips

Baton Rouge General (BRG) is hosting their third Lunch and Learn event of 2018. The upcoming event, scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, will focus on heart health education.

Cardiologist Dr. Garland Green will give tips for taking care of your heart. He’ll give guests a simple breakdown of 10 tried-and-true habits to keep your heart healthy.

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed with improving our health – especially if we try to tackle cholesterol, blood pressure, exercise, weight, carbs and sodium all at once,” said Dr. Green, interventional cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

LUNCH & LEARN – 10 HABITS OF HEART-HEALTHY PEOPLE

Wednesday, April 11

noon – 1 p.m.

LOCATION

BRG’s Bluebonnet campus

8585 Picardy Ave.

Conference Room 2 (Entrance 3)

“My goal is to break down the information so patients can walk away with easy, simple steps that will still make a difference,” said Dr. Green.

The lunch is free, but attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot online.

The final Lunch and Learn event will be held on May 24. Dr. Evens Rodney with Baton Rouge Cardiology Center will educate guests about the importance of numbers specific to your heart health, especially blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol levels.

LUNCH & LEARN – KNOW YOUR NUMBERS

Thursday, May 24

noon – 1:00 p.m.

