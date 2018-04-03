BRPD Chief talks about effort to improve police/community relations

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is speaking at the monthly Together Baton Rouge luncheon about the ongoing effort to improve the relationship between the community and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The speech comes less a week after Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that no charges will be filed against the two officers who were involved with the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling.

On Friday, March 30, Chief Paul held a press conference to announce that Officer Blane Salamoni will no longer work for the Baton Rouge Police Department and that Officer Howie Lake III faced a three day suspension.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.