InvestigateTV OTT Channel

Raycom Media to launch groundbreaking Investigative OTT Channel

InvestigateTV will feature content from Raycom's group of television stations.  The project is led by Group Vice President Sandy Breland and Raycom Chief Investigator Lee Zurik.

