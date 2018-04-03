Raycom Media to launch groundbreaking Investigative OTT Channel

InvestigateTV will feature content from Raycom's group of television stations. The project is led by Group Vice President Sandy Breland and Raycom Chief Investigator Lee Zurik.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is speaking to Together Baton Rouge about the ongoing effort to improve the relationship between the community and the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is now on the wrong side of the law. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jera Pike, an off-duty patrol deputy, was arrested Tuesday morning.More >>
23,000 Entergy customers received an insert in the mail letting them know about their billing options.More >>
A Gonzales restaurant will hold a benefit on April 10 for the Special Olympics of Louisiana in honor of a longtime Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office leader who died unexpectedly last week.More >>
Police are looking for two men who racked up nearly $1,000 in fraudulent charges on a victim’s bank account.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
South Carolina has one of the highest rates of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, also called ADHD, according to the CDC. A new report claims the drugs used to treat the disorder are prescribed more than any other medication in South Carolina.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Beer company Stella Artois is recalling of its beer after saying some packages may contain glass particles.More >>
