Entergy explains billing options insert sent to certain customers

23,000 Entergy Louisiana customers received an insert in the mail letting them know about their billing options.

The company reports only sending it to a select group of customers who are age 52 or younger and receive both a paper bill, an e-Bill or are enrolled in three or more programs including e-Bills, Autopay, Pick-A-Date or Level Billing.

Representatives say customers who currently receive an e-bill will still be able to mail their payments to the company.

Entergy explained it is promoting PaperFree billing because it is environment-friendly and it reduces costs.

If you received that insert, you can call 1-800-ENTERGY or go to this website (https://secure.entergy.com/paperfree/) to select your preferred billing option.

