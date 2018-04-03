Gonzales restaurant to hold fundraiser for Special Olympics in honor of APSO Col. Ward Webb

A Gonzales restaurant will hold a benefit on April 10 for the Special Olympics of Louisiana in honor of a longtime Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office leader who died unexpectedly last week.

Col. Ward Webb worked in law enforcement for over 30 years and was also highly-involved with the Special Olympics of Louisiana since 1988. Webb was the highest individual fundraiser in the history of the Louisiana Special Olympics, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

“He was that guy that you want, that puts everybody else before himself,” Sheriff Jeffery Wiley said shortly after Webb's death. “Departments like mine that are successful have Ward Webbs in them or they're not that successful.”

Kamal's Kafe will honor Webb on Tuesday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, the restaurant will donate 50 percent of all profits to Special Olympics of Louisiana.

Kamal's Kafe is located in Gonzales, La. at 13091 Airline Highway. For more information, call the restaurant at (225) 644-1400.

