Police release surveillance images of bank card theft suspects

Police are looking for two men who racked up nearly $1,000 in fraudulent charges on a victim’s bank account.

The Berwick Police Department reported the victim’s bank card number was used to buy more than $900 in gift cards and other items.

According to investigators, the purchases were made at the Dollar General in Berwick on March 13.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710 or the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-384-1622.

