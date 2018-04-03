Off-duty sheriff's deputy arrested on burglary charge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (Source: Facebook) St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office (Source: Facebook)
A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is now on the wrong side of the law.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jera Pike, 32, of Franklin, an off-duty patrol deputy, was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to SMPSO, the Franklin Police Department charged Pike with simple burglary. Bond has not been set.

Officials added Pike is no longer a deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

