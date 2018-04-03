Subway trains collide in western German city, over 20 hurt - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Subway trains collide in western German city, over 20 hurt

BERLIN (AP) - One subway train ran into another in the western German city of Duisburg on Tuesday, leaving two people seriously injured and many others slightly hurt, authorities said.

The fire service said about 20 people sustained light injuries in the accident, the German news agency dpa reported. Doctors checked another 15 people who didn't sustain physical injuries.

The Auf dem Damm subway stop in the city's Meiderich district was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision.

