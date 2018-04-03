KIRAN: Judge Trudy White NOT moving to civil bench

Police are looking for two men who racked up nearly $1,000 in fraudulent charges on a victim’s bank account.More >>
Police are looking for two men who racked up nearly $1,000 in fraudulent charges on a victim’s bank account.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a runaway teen, who was last seen in early March, has been found.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a runaway teen, who was last seen in early March, has been found.More >>
A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is now on the wrong side of the law. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jera Pike, an off-duty patrol deputy, was arrested Tuesday morning.More >>
A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is now on the wrong side of the law. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jera Pike, an off-duty patrol deputy, was arrested Tuesday morning.More >>
Judge Trudy White will remain on the criminal bench while Judge Richard "Chip" Moore and Judge Donald Johnson will swap dockets. Judges White and Moore currently serve on criminal benches but both requested to move to civil.More >>
Judge Trudy White will remain on the criminal bench while Judge Richard "Chip" Moore and Judge Donald Johnson will swap dockets. Judges White and Moore currently serve on criminal benches but both requested to move to civil.More >>
A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning on I-10 near Gramercy and the driver who hit her is facing charges, according to investigators.More >>
A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning on I-10 near Gramercy and the driver who hit her is facing charges, according to investigators.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
People may have laughed and screamed at these figures but may now regret it. (Source: Prabhakar's Wax Museum)More >>
People may have laughed and screamed at these figures but may now regret it. (Source: Prabhakar's Wax Museum)More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>