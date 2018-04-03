Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A storm expected to dump 10 inches of snow Tuesday in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota was making April feel more like January.

Unrelenting snowfall was expected all day, making the commute home challenging in Minnesota's Twin Cities and other locations.

Six to 8 inches of snow was forecast to accumulate in the metro area, where more than 180 plows worked to clear roadways, with 10 to 11 inches possible to the south in Red Wing and St. James, Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Gutknecht said travel will be difficult.

"The good news is that the temperatures will allow the salt to work. We are all ready for winter to be over, but it is not over yet. Drivers will have to slow down," Gutknecht told the Star Tribune .

Some school districts canceled classes due to the snow, including Mankato's and Winona's in Minnesota and Wausau's and Rhinelander's in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for a large area stretching from southwestern Minnesota east through central Wisconsin and into northeastern Michigan. Snow was expected to mix with rain late Tuesday in Chicago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police in Detroit and Houston probe livestreamed shootings

    Police in Detroit and Houston probe livestreamed shootings

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:24:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:44:09 GMT
    Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him.More >>
    Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him.More >>

  • Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy

    Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:24:17 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:35:55 GMT
    John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived on a flight late Monday. (Source: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived on a flight late Monday. (Source: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.

    More >>

    Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.

    More >>

  • Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

    Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:34:18 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:34:22 GMT
    A storm that's expected to dump 10 inches of snow in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota is making April feel more like January.More >>
    A storm that's expected to dump 10 inches of snow in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota is making April feel more like January.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly