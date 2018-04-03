Newspaper carrier stumbles upon dead, nude body in street

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - Police say a newspaper carrier in Maine stumbled upon a man's dead, nude body in the middle of a street.

The Portland Press Herald reports the body was found in Scarborough early Sunday. Police Chief Robby Moulton says the man was in his 60s and was only wearing socks and slippers.

Police said Tuesday the man died of a heart attack. They have not said why he was nude.

Moulton says the man lived with his father near Maine Medical Center's Scarborough campus, and his father was not home when the body was found.

The man's identity has not been released.

The body has been transported to Augusta for an autopsy.

This story has been corrected to show the body was found Sunday, not Monday.

