Man faces nearly 1,000 counts of child porn

A man suspected of possessing child porn was arrested in Baton Rouge Monday.

Court documents state Steven Everhardt, 51, of Baton Rouge, was booked on 900 counts of possession of child pornography and 30 counts of distribution of child pornography (under age 13).

Bond has not been set.

According to the arrest warrant, thousands of images and videos of children, some that appeared to be under the age of 4, were found on electronic devices discovered in his home.

This is not Everhardt's first run-in with authorities.

Records show he was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of drunk driving and trying to punch a deputy during a traffic stop.

