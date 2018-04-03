Man faces hundreds of counts of child porn

A man suspected of possessing child porn was arrested in Baton Rouge on Monday.

Court documents state Steven Everhardt, 51, of Baton Rouge, was booked on 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Bond has not been set.

According to the arrest warrant, images and videos of children, some that appeared to be under the age of 4, were found on his electronic devices.

This is not Everhardt's first run-in with authorities.

Records show he was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of drunk driving and trying to punch a deputy during a traffic stop.

RELATED: Sheriff: Drunk driver tried to punch deputy, take his stun gun

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.