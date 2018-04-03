The Latest: Cosby judge delivers 2 big victories to defense - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Cosby judge delivers 2 big victories to defense

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has delivered two major victories to the comedian's legal defense.

Judge Steven O'Neill ruled Tuesday that a woman who says his accuser was out for money can testify. He also ruled that the jury can hear the amount of the settlement that Cosby reached with his accuser.

Cosby's defense has laid out their plan to portray the accuser as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.

His accuser's attorney says that the woman, Marguerite Jackson, is "not telling the truth."

O'Neill previously helped prosecutor's case by allowing five additional accusers to testify against Cosby.

Jury selection in the case is continuing Tuesday.

___

8:30 a.m.

Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the second day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.

A woman walking into the suburban Philadelphia courthouse with Cosby Tuesday said they are looking for fair and impartial jurors. Only one juror was chosen Monday during the first day of jury selection.

The 80-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University athletics administrator at his home in 2004.

The judge last June declared a mistrial after more than 52 hours of jury deliberations over six days. One juror said the panel was split 10-2 in favor of conviction, while another said the group was more evenly divided.

The male juror seated Monday indicated he had no knowledge of the case and wouldn't let what he's heard about the #MeToo movement influence his ability to be impartial.

___

12:20 a.m.

One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

Judge Steven O'Neill says he will reveal his decisions on lingering issues in the case before jury selection resumes on Tuesday in suburban Philadelphia.

O'Neill is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity so she could sue and get money.

Marguerite Jackson's testimony is crucial to the defense's plan to portray Constand as a greedy liar.

Just one juror was seated as jury selection began on Monday. The young man said he had no knowledge of Cosby's case.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

