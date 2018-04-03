The Latest: 2 more jurors picked in Cosby trial

(AP Photo/Corey Perrine). Bill Cosby, center, leaves his sexual assault trial lead by spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, right, at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

11 a.m.

Two more jurors have been picked in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

Both women say they've read media reports about Cosby's case and the #MeToo anti-sexual assault movement. But they say they haven't formed an opinion and can serve as fair and impartial jurors.

They were picked Tuesday, the second day of jury selection. Cosby's lawyers are upset because prosecutors have blocked two white men from serving on the jury, including one who said he thought many of the women coming forward in the #MeToo movement are "jumping on the bandwagon."

Cosby's lawyers have also used two strikes, both to block white women from serving.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. He's pleaded not guilty. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

___

8:50 a.m.

The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has delivered two major victories to the comedian's legal defense.

Judge Steven O'Neill ruled Tuesday that a woman who says his accuser was out for money can testify. He also ruled that the jury can hear the amount of the settlement that Cosby reached with his accuser.

Cosby's defense has laid out their plan to portray the accuser as a greedy liar who framed the comedian to get rich.

His accuser's attorney says that the woman, Marguerite Jackson, is "not telling the truth."

O'Neill previously helped prosecutor's case by allowing five additional accusers to testify against Cosby.

Jury selection in the case is continuing Tuesday.

___

8:30 a.m.

Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the second day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.

A woman walking into the suburban Philadelphia courthouse with Cosby Tuesday said they are looking for fair and impartial jurors. Only one juror was chosen Monday during the first day of jury selection.

The 80-year-old Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a former Temple University athletics administrator at his home in 2004.

The judge last June declared a mistrial after more than 52 hours of jury deliberations over six days. One juror said the panel was split 10-2 in favor of conviction, while another said the group was more evenly divided.

The male juror seated Monday indicated he had no knowledge of the case and wouldn't let what he's heard about the #MeToo movement influence his ability to be impartial.

___

12:20 a.m.

One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

Judge Steven O'Neill says he will reveal his decisions on lingering issues in the case before jury selection resumes on Tuesday in suburban Philadelphia.

O'Neill is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity so she could sue and get money.

Marguerite Jackson's testimony is crucial to the defense's plan to portray Constand as a greedy liar.

Just one juror was seated as jury selection began on Monday. The young man said he had no knowledge of Cosby's case.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

