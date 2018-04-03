Gay dating app Grindr to stop sharing HIV status - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gay dating app Grindr to stop sharing HIV status

NEW YORK (AP) - The gay dating app Grindr will stop sharing its users' HIV status with analytics companies.

Chief security officer Bryce Case told BuzzFeed News on Monday it decided to stop sharing information with Localytics to allay people's fears.

Localytics and Apptimize were paid to test and monitor how the app is used. The company says the firms are under "strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality." Grindr says data that may include location or information from HIV status fields are "always transmitted securely with encryption."

Grindr says it's important to remember it is a public forum and users have the option to post information about their HIV status and date when last tested. It says its users should carefully consider what information they list in their profiles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy

    Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 12:24:17 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:35:55 GMT
    John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived on a flight late Monday. (Source: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he arrived on a flight late Monday. (Source: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)

    Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.

    More >>

    Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.

    More >>

  • Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

    Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:34:18 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:34:22 GMT
    A storm that's expected to dump 10 inches of snow in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota is making April feel more like January.More >>
    A storm that's expected to dump 10 inches of snow in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota is making April feel more like January.More >>

  • Police in Detroit and Houston probing livestreamed shootings

    Police in Detroit and Houston probing livestreamed shootings

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:24:22 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:34:12 GMT
    Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him.More >>
    Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly