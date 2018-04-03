Gay dating app Grindr shared HIV status with other companies - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Gay dating app Grindr shared HIV status with other companies

NEW YORK (AP) - The gay dating app Grindr has acknowledged sharing its users' HIV status with two companies.

Grindr says Localytics and Apptimize were paid to test and monitor how the app is used. The company says the firms are under "strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality, data security and user privacy." Grindr says data that may include location or information from HIV status fields are "always transmitted securely with encryption."

Grindr says it's important to remember it is a public forum and users have the option to post information about their HIV status and date when last tested. It says its users should carefully consider what information they list in their profiles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US vs. China: a 'slap-fight,' not a trade war. So far

    US vs. China: a 'slap-fight,' not a trade war. So far

    Monday, April 2 2018 3:44 PM EDT2018-04-02 19:44:05 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:25:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion ...(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FILE). FILE - In this March 23, 2018, file photo, a woman wearing a uniform with the logo of an American produce company helps a customer shop for apples a supermarket in Beijing. China raised import duties on a $3 billion ...
    US and China exchange sanctions, raising fears of a full-blown trade war.More >>
    US and China exchange sanctions, raising fears of a full-blown trade war.More >>

  • EPA to ease back emissions standards

    EPA to ease back emissions standards

    Monday, April 2 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-02 20:03:49 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:24:58 GMT
    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)
    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details. (Source: CNN)

    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details.

    More >>

    Environmental Protection Agency has set a plan to roll back emissions standards for cars and trucks but it didn't specify details.

    More >>

  • Migrant caravan, raising concerns in US, halts in Mexico

    Migrant caravan, raising concerns in US, halts in Mexico

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:14:02 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:24:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felix Marquez). Central American migrants participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan search through donated clothing during the caravan's few-day's stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, A...(AP Photo/Felix Marquez). Central American migrants participating in the Migrant Stations of the Cross caravan search through donated clothing during the caravan's few-day's stop at a sports center in Matias Romero, Oaxaca state, Mexico, late Monday, A...

    The director the activist group behind the annual symbolic event designed to draw attention to the plight of migrants said the caravan would continue only to Puebla southeast of Mexico City.

    More >>

    The director the activist group behind the annual symbolic event designed to draw attention to the plight of migrants said the caravan would continue only to Puebla southeast of Mexico City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly