Agents arrest designer of Kansas water slide that killed boy

DALLAS (AP) - Federal authorities in Dallas have arrested one of the designers of a Kansas water park slide that decapitated a 10-year-old boy.

Trent Touchstone, chief deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service in Dallas, said Tuesday that 72-year-old John Timothy Schooley was met by agents at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport late Monday.

Schooley will be held in Dallas pending his arraignment and extradition to Kansas on charges that include second-degree murder.

A Kansas grand jury last week indicted Schooley and Jeffrey Henry, a co-owner of Texas-based Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. The indictment alleges Schooley lacked technical or engineering expertise in amusement park rides.

Caleb Schwab died on the 17-story Verruckt ride in 2016 when the raft he was riding went airborne and hit an overhead loop.

