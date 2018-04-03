Detectives arrest woman accused of helping work-release inmate to escape

A woman accused of helping a wanted work-release inmate to escape is now facing charges.

According to court documents, Erica Williams, 23, of Baton Rouge, drove Lynndrick Huey, 24, from his work detail at a restaurant on Perkins Road on Sunday.

She allegedly took him to a family gathering and then planned to bring him back to work. The probable cause report stated the work-release transportation van arrived at the restaurant before Williams and Huey could get back.

According to the report, Huey later called Williams and asked her to pick him up from a different location and drive him to a relative’s home. The report added Williams took Huey to a house on Osceola Street.

The PC stated Williams told detectives Huey was driven to the New Orleans area, but she didn’t know who took him. It added Williams said she considered Huey a friend, but now regrets helping him.

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of assisting escape. Her bond is set at $15,000.

Huey remains on the run.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

