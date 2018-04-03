From the First Alert Weather Team

Temperatures are much warmer as you head out. They are starting in the upper 60°s to the lower 70°s, but no umbrellas are needed Tuesday morning or even later in the day. Expect a partly cloudy, warm, and breezy April day. Southerly winds will be 10 - 15 mph and gusty. The high will reach the mid 80°s.

Late Tuesday night and during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday, thunderstorms ARE likely and there is a "slight risk" for severe weather. You can expect primarily strong winds, but hail and one or two isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. The low will dip to the mid 50°s.

Make sure that you have the WAFB Weather App ready to go (or a NOAA weather radio) and check to be sure that alerts are activated for your device’s app in the event your local area comes under a severe weather threat during the overnight hours.

Wednesday, the forecast will start to improve, with clearing skies, northerly winds, and much cooler temperatures. The high will only climb to the upper 60°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.