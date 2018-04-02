Troopers identify woman killed in crash on I-10 near Gramercy

A woman was killed in a crash Monday morning on I-10 near Gramercy and the driver who hit her is facing charges, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Breanna Frazier, 24, of Baton Rouge. Troopers reported Jason Georgi, 38, of Metairie, was arrested.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said troopers responded to the wreck just after 11 a.m. It happened on I-10 West near the Gramercy in St. James Parish. The wreck left one dead and another seriously injured.

LSP officials said the crash happened as Georgi was driving west on I-10 in a 2016 Hino box truck. They added the truck rear-ended a 2013 Chevy Cruze when traffic began to slow in front of him.

Lee said Frazier was driving the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. The passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The passenger's name was not released. Georgi was not injured.

Officials said they do not suspect impairment as a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for testing nonetheless.

Georgi is charged with negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and following too close.

