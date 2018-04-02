Metairie man arrested after fatal wreck in Gramercy

A man from Metairie has been arrested in connection with a fatal wreck on I-10 W in Gramercy Monday morning.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to the wreck just after 11 a.m. on Monday, April 2. It happened on I-10 W west of LA 641 in St. James Parish. The wreck left one dead and another seriously injured. As a result, Jason Georgi, 38, has been arrested.

LSP officials say the wreck happened at Georgi was driving west on I-10 in a 2016 Hino box truck, when traffic began to slow in front of him and his vehicle hit the back of a 2013 Chevy Cruze. The driver of the Cruze sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office. The passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Georgi was not injured.

Officials say they do not suspect impairment as a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for testing nonetheless.

Georgi is charged with negligent homicide, negligent injuring, and following too close.

