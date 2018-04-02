Trump seeks arbitration in Stormy Daniels case

The photo, released Friday, shows President Donald Trump posing with the 91-member class. Many online couldn't help but notice the apparent lack of diversity.

Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump blows a whistle to start a race for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 2, 2018.

Alarms rang in diplomatic and foreign policy circles over the prospect that Trump might offer Putin that venue without confronting him about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election or allegations that Russia masterminded the March 4 nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent.

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP). FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, and Russia President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang. The Trump adminis...

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

Prosecutors say in their court filing that given their mandate to investigate links between Trump associates and Russia, it was logical and appropriate to investigate Manafort for ties to Russia-backed politicians and oligarchs.

(AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). In this May 6, 2009, photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans.

(Arely D. Castillo/The News-Star via AP, File). This July 3, 2009, file photo shows adult-movie star Stormy Daniels at Rooster's Country Bar in Delhi, La.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - President Donald Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to order private arbitration in a case brought by a porn actress who claimed she had an affair with him.

Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, filed papers in federal court in Los Angeles asking a judge to rule that Stormy Daniels' case involving a non-disclosure agreement must be heard by an arbitrator instead of a jury.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been seeking to invalidate the agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. She has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid as she tries to "set the record straight."

She's said she had sex with Trump once in 2006 and their relationship continued for about a year. Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and their son, Barron, was born in 2006.

The White House has said Trump denies having an affair.

Trump's attorneys have argued that Daniels could owe about $20 million for violating the non-disclosure deal.

Daniels argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was only signed by her and Cohen, not by Trump.

In the Monday court filing, Cohen said Daniels had never raised any issues with the settlement agreement or suggested it was invalid or legally unenforceable before she filed her lawsuit last month.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said they would oppose the motion to have the case heard in private arbitration, "hidden from the American public."

"This is a democracy and this matter should be decided in an open court of law owned by the people. #sunlight," he tweeted.

