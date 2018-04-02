Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

By SOPHIA BOLLAG
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video shown Monday that was taken by a dashboard camera inside a sheriff's vehicle shows it hitting a protester and driving away - the latest flashpoint following the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento.
The law enforcement official behind the wheel likely didn't know he hit someone, Sheriff Scott Jones said at a news conference where the video was shown, noting that he hasn't spoken to the driver, whose name has not been released.
The Sheriff's Department said the woman who was hit had minor injuries. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
The woman, 61-year-old Wanda Cleveland, is considering her legal options, her attorney Mark Reichel said in a statement.
The demonstration on Saturday night followed two weeks of protests over the March 18 death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark, who was shot by Sacramento police responding to a call of someone breaking car windows.
Police said they thought he had a gun but only a cellphone was found nearby after the shooting.
Protesters gathered outside a sheriff's facility Saturday because a department helicopter had helped police pursue Clark.
Jones took a defiant tone when describing the collision and blamed "paid protesters" for causing chaos at the scene.
"There's still much aggression along the driver's side of the unit," Jones said as he narrated the video at the news conference.
He said that just before the car struck the protester, "The female protester chose this moment to bring her protest in between the vehicles."
Jones, a Republican up for re-election, didn't release the video publicly.
Reichel disputed that characterization and said Cleveland is a longtime Sacramento resident and activist, not a paid protester.
"It is not possible that the officer did not see her," the lawyer said. "It appears from all evidence that he hit her intentionally. He drove away from an injured woman intentionally."
The collision caused "physical and psychological harm," Reichel said. Cleveland hit her head, injured her arm and spent several hours at a hospital, he said.
Jones has created "suspicion and lack of trust about his department," Reichel said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has prompted threats from Beijing that it will tag U.S. products, including pork and aluminum, with an equal 25 percent chargeMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
President Donald Trump is threatening to "hold up" the trade agreement his administration finalized with South Korea this week to provide more leverage for talks with North KoreaMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about _ and acceptedMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruiseMore >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is depicted in a bobblehead and sales of the figurine have soared to the heavens.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
As a girl in Kansas, Linda Brown's father tried to enroll her in an all-white school in Topeka. A 1954 decision by the US Supreme Court followed, striking down racial segregation in schools and cementing Linda Brown's place in history. She died Sunday.More >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the United States and European nations sought to jointly punish Moscow for its alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in BritainMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown after threatening to veto it hours earlier.More >>