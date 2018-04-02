NHS changes to new name and logo ‘Merakey’

Formerly known as Northwest Human Services (NHS) or Northwest Center, Merakey is a developmental, behavioral health and education provider offering a breadth of integrated services to individuals and communities across the county. NHS was founded in 1969.

With more than 10,000 employees across the nation, we leverage our size and expertise to meet the needs of individuals, their families, public and private healthcare funders, and community partner organizations. With the experience, expertise and compassion, Merakey empowers everyone within the communities to reach their fullest potential.

Information on this page was provided by Merakey.