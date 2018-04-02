Colorado Senate debates whether to expel member

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). In this Thursday, March 8, 2018, photo, Colorado State Senator Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, listens to debate on a concealed carry bill during action on the floor of the chamber in the State Capitol in Denver. ...

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Bowing to Democratic pressure, Colorado's Republican-led Senate debated Monday night whether to expel a GOP senator accused of grabbing a former legislative aide by the buttocks.

The debate is the latest confrontation in the Colorado Legislature over sexual harassment allegations involving several lawmakers since last fall when millions of women took to social media to publicize their experiences with sexual harassment. The #MeToo movement swept into legislatures across the nation.

On March 2, Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock was expelled following complaints he harassed or intimidated five women, including a fellow lawmaker. Lebsock's ouster came after Arizona Republican Rep. Don Shooter was expelled Feb. 1 over misconduct claims. A California lawmaker resigned before debate on his expulsion could commence.

A third-party investigator determined that the former aide's claims against Colorado state Sen. Randy Baumgardner were credible. The aide said that Baumgardner grabbed and slapped her buttocks on more than one occasion during the 2016 session.

Baumgardner, who represents a rural northwest Colorado district, has denied wrongdoing but agreed to step down as chair of the powerful transportation committee.

Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham had deemed the case closed and previously refused to allow the expulsion resolution to be introduced.

Democrats argued that the resolution should be debated, in part, to send a message to victims, interns and aides that complaints are taken seriously.

A two-thirds vote, or 23 votes, in the 35-member Senate is needed to expel a member. Republicans hold 18 seats, Democrats 16 and there is one independent.

Baumgardner and Grantham were criticized by Democrats - Baumgartner for his conduct and Grantham for not exacting more severe punishment.

"Either we're going to empower victims to come forward or we're going to shame them into silence," said Sen. Rhonda Fields, a Democrat.

Republicans criticized the investigator's report as either lacking evidence or sufficient certainty to merit expulsion.

"I don't think the preponderance of evidence is there. I'm concerned about the charges, but I'm also concerned about due process," said Sen. Don Coram.

Five Colorado lawmakers have been accused of misconduct in recent months.

Colorado Republican Sen. Larry Crowder was accused by Democratic Rep. Susan Lontine of sexual harassment. He denied wrongdoing, and the case was closed. On Thursday, Grantham closed an investigation involving Sen. Jack Tate, a suburban Denver Republican, finding complaints against him didn't rise to the level of harassment.

Grantham has described some of the anonymous accusations against senators as tantamount to "assault," and he had urged prosecutors, rather than lawmakers, to investigate harassment complaints at the Capitol.

Grantham has pledged to work with Democrats to produce a new workplace harassment policy for the Legislature. Leaders of the House and Senate were set to discuss a proposal by an outside consultant on Wednesday.

