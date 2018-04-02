Box office Top 20: 'Ready Player One' launches with $53.7M - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Box office Top 20: 'Ready Player One' launches with $53.7M

NEW YORK (AP) - Game on for "Ready Player One."

Steven Spielberg's virtual reality adventure launched slightly above expectations with $53.7 million over the four-day Easter weekend and $41.8 million over the three-day weekend, according to final box-office figures Monday. The opening gave Spielberg his best since 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," as well as 2018's high-grossing debut for anything not named "Black Panther."

Still, for a $175 million film, the Warner Bros. release will need to have strong legs to make "Ready Player One" a success. Its international rollout is helping, where the film grossed $128 million over the weekend, including an especially robust $61.7 million from China.

Tyler Perry's "Acrimony" followed in second with $17.1 million over the three-day weekend. The Lionsgate release, starring Taraji P. Henson, drew an overwhelmingly female audience.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Sunday by comScore:

1. "Ready Player One," Warner Bros., $41,764,050, 4,234 locations, $9,864 average, $53,710,325, 1 Week.

2. "Tyler Perry's Acrimony," Lionsgate, $17,170,707, 2,006 locations, $8,560 average, $17,170,707, 1 Week.

3. "Black Panther," Disney, $11,486,915, 2,988 locations, $3,844 average, $650,923,549, 7 Weeks.

4. "I Can Only Imagine," Roadside Attractions, $10,445,994, 2,648 locations, $3,945 average, $55,271,331, 3 Weeks.

5. "Pacific Rim Uprising," Universal, $9,370,405, 3,708 locations, $2,527 average, $45,836,225, 2 Weeks.

6. "Sherlock Gnomes," Paramount, $7,001,570, 3,662 locations, $1,912 average, $22,822,216, 2 Weeks.

7. "Tomb Raider," Warner Bros., $4,922,048, 2,788 locations, $1,765 average, $50,715,273, 3 Weeks.

8. "Wrinkle In Time, A," Disney, $4,842,624, 2,367 locations, $2,046 average, $83,399,038, 4 Weeks.

9. "Love, Simon," 20th Century Fox, $4,767,488, 2,024 locations, $2,355 average, $32,108,320, 3 Weeks.

10. "Paul, Apostle Of Christ," Sony, $3,457,864, 1,473 locations, $2,347 average, $11,488,702, 2 Weeks.

11. "Isle Of Dogs," Fox Searchlight, $2,943,366, 165 locations, $17,839 average, $6,050,860, 2 Weeks.

12. "God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness," Pure Flix, $2,689,677, 1,693 locations, $1,589 average, $2,689,677, 1 Week.

13. "Game Night," Warner Bros., $2,511,676, 1,335 locations, $1,881 average, $65,041,223, 6 Weeks.

14. "Peter Rabbit," Sony, $2,121,583, 1,667 locations, $1,273 average, $110,767,709, 8 Weeks.

15. "Midnight Sun," Open Road, $1,822,313, 2,128 locations, $856 average, $7,671,529, 2 Weeks.

16. "Unsane," Bleecker Street, $1,450,574, 1,929 locations, $752 average, $6,832,037, 2 Weeks.

17. "Death of Stalin, The," IFC Films, $1,345,577, 484 locations, $2,780 average, $3,809,159, 4 Weeks.

18. "MET Opera: Cosi Fan Tutte (2018)," Fathom Events, $1,265,000, 900 locations, $1,406 average, $1,265,000, 1 Week.

19. "Red Sparrow," 20th Century Fox, $718,609, 508 locations, $1,415 average, $45,679,149, 5 Weeks.

20. "Greatest Showman, The," 20th Century Fox, $700,398, 764 locations, $917 average, $172,069,900, 15 Weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

