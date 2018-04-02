Bill to make penalties for hazing harsher passes House

A proposal inspired by the death of LSU freshman, Max Gruver, cleared a major hurdle at the capitol Monday evening.

House lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate for debate there. Right now, hazing is a misdemeanor. The proposal makes it a felony, meaning harsher punishments, including up to 5 years behind bars for those convicted.

“Our goal is to save lives,” said Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette. Landry, who is sponsoring the legislation, says the current penalties for hazing are “inadequate.”

Gruver’s parents were in the House chamber to watch the vote.

