MISSING: Runaway teen last seen at Geismar home

In a state known for letting the good times roll, one bill at the capitol could make the good times legally available to those a little younger.More >>
In a state known for letting the good times roll, one bill at the capitol could make the good times legally available to those a little younger.More >>
A proposal inspired by the death of LSU freshman, Max Gruver, cleared a major hurdle at the capitol Monday evening.More >>
A proposal inspired by the death of LSU freshman, Max Gruver, cleared a major hurdle at the capitol Monday evening.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen who was last seen in early March.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen who was last seen in early March.More >>
The Arts Council of the Greater Baton Rouge area is showcasing the art of an autistic entrepreneur on World Autism Day, April 2. Nate Hausmann, who also works at the Arts Council, shared some of his original art inside the Louisiana State Capitol rotunda.More >>
The Arts Council of the Greater Baton Rouge area is showcasing the art of an autistic entrepreneur on World Autism Day, April 2. Nate Hausmann, who also works at the Arts Council, shared some of his original art inside the Louisiana State Capitol rotunda.More >>
The food delivery service Gruhhub is expanding to Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
The food delivery service Gruhhub is expanding to Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A stand-up paddle boarder still fighting for his life after a shark attack in Kona waters Saturday morning.More >>
A stand-up paddle boarder still fighting for his life after a shark attack in Kona waters Saturday morning.More >>
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.More >>
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>
Los Angeles authorities have rescued a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.More >>