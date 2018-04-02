MISSING: Runaway teen last seen at Geismar home

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen who was last seen in early March.

APSO officials say Isaac Hidalgo, 15, ran away from his home in Geismar in early March. A family member says he has been in contact with them via email, but has not returned home.

Hidalgo is described as a white male, 6' 2" tall, weighing about 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

