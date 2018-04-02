FOUND: Runaway teen located safe and unharmed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FOUND: Runaway teen located safe and unharmed

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Isaac Hidalgo, 15 (Source: APSO) Isaac Hidalgo, 15 (Source: APSO)
GEISMAR, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a runaway teen, who was last seen in early March, has been found.

APSO officials said Isaac Hidalgo, 15, was located safe and unharmed.

They added he ran away from his home in Geismar in early March.

