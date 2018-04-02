Food delivery service GrubHub expands to Baton Rouge

The food delivery service GrubHub is expanding to Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The business magazine cited an announcement made by the company on Monday that it would be expanding to 34 new markets across 19 states, including Baton Rouge and Shreveport. GrubHub already operates in New Orleans.

The Chicago-based, publicly traded company will compete with similar services Waitr and UberEats.

GrubHub is currently partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings, BJ’s Restaurants & Brewhouse, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. The company is expected to add the options of KFC and Taco Bell in the next few months, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

