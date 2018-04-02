LSU's Hilliard named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

LSU's Ma'Khail Hilliard has been named this week's SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

Hilliard pitched six shutout innings against Mississippi State on Sunday, allowing just three hits, with nine strikeouts and only two walks.

The Tiger starter upped his record to 6-1 on the season with a 0.76 ERA.

Hilliard shared this week's honor with Ole Miss' Tyler Keenan.

Player of the Week: Jonathan India, Florida

Pitcher of the Week: Parker Caracci, Ole Miss

